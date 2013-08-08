Aug 8 The following financial services industry
CITIGROUP INC
The bank named Michael Borch as the chief operating officer
for its corporate and investment bank in Asia-Pacific, replacing
Chris Laskowski, according to an internal memo obtained by
Reuters.
U.S. BANK
U.S. Bancorp's U.S. Bank appointed Jeffrey Kravetz
as regional investment manager for the West region of the
Private Client Reserve.
EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC
The unit of EverBank Financial Corp said Kurt
Kolesha has joined its industrial division. Kolesha will be a
sales manager responsible for supporting the manufacturing
platform, which focuses on companies within the plastics,
packaging, food processing and machine tool industries.
SL-X IP SARL
SL-x IP Sarl, which runs an electronic trading marketplace
for stock lending transactions between investment banks, said it
appointed the former global co-head of global equities at
Citigroup, Robert DiFazio, as its first chairman.