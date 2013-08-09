Aug 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The bank has appointed Stephen Williams the head of capital financing for Asia Pacific, a new role that covers all of the bank's capital markets and deal execution capabilities for clients in the region, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

MORGAN STANLEY

Lisa Shalett, the former chief investment officer of Merrill Lynch's global wealth management division, will be joining Morgan Stanley later this year, two sources said on Thursday.

Shalett will be a member of Morgan Stanley's global investment committee and report to Michael Wilson, the firm's chief investment officer.

NORWAY'S OIL FUND

Norway's $760 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has appointed a corporate governance advisory board in an attempt to be a more active investor, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The FT reported that the fund is appointing Peter Montagnon, formerly of the Association of British Insurers; John Kay, Financial Times columnist and author; and Tony Watson former chief of Hermes Investment Management and a director at Vodafone , Lloyds Banking Group and Hammerson.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest money manager said on Thursday it named Kevin Hardy as country head for Singapore, in conjunction with his current role as head of beta strategies for Asia Pacific.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management arm of the Pictet Group named Eric Borremans as full-time sustainability expert. Borremans was previously with BNP Paribas Investment Partners.