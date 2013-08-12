Aug 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The banking and financial services company has named Michael
Ormaechea and Bhupinder Singh as co-heads for its corporate
banking and securities unit for the Asia Pacific region,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
Ormaechea was previously head of the bank's Asia Pacific
trading business and head of corporate banking and securities in
Australia and New Zealand, while Singh ran corporate finance and
structuring for the region.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The London-based banking and financial services company
named David Nichols as head of cash equity sales, Hong Kong.
Nichols is based in Hong Kong.
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC
The company, which has grown by acquiring independent
advisers and teams across the United States, said Sunday it
landed a team in Michigan that manages over $2.2 billion in
client assets.
Telemus Capital Partners LLC, an independent investment
adviser with offices in Southfield and Ann Arbor, Michigan,
joined New York-based Focus on Thursday, Aug. 1.
WEDBUSH SECURITIES
The Los Angeles-based brokerage firm has expanded its
private client services group in California with a veteran hire
from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Adviser Mark Heiden, who has four decades of experience in
the industry, joined Wedbush in Newport Beach as a managing
director of investments at the end of last month.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The provider of investment management services appointed
Edward James-Moore as investment director in its Winchester
office. James-Moore was previously with HSBC Global Asset
Management.