Aug 15 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Carmen Ling as global head, organization
and client coverage, in its newly created RMB Solutions team.
The bank also named Caroline Owen as regional head, Americas;
Alexandra Gropp, regional head, Europe, and Lisa O'Connor as
director in the team. Carmen Ling joins from Citigroup Inc
and O'Connor from SWIFT.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank is moving the global co-head of its technology,
media and telecom group to San Francisco from New York,
bolstering its Silicon Valley investment banking presence in
anticipation of more deals in the sector, two sources familiar
with the move said on Thursday.
David Wah, who is advising private equity firm Silver Lake
Partners on the proposed $25 billion deal to take Dell Inc
rivate, will remain co-head of the group alongside New
York-based Mark Simonian, one of the sources
said.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The financial services company appointed Gyorgy Cselenyi as
the head of securities services in Hungary. Cselenyi was
previously head of interest rate trading at the bank's corporate
and investment arm in Hungary.
The company also named Olivia Frieser as global head of
credit research and sector specialists, while Bartosz Pawlowski
was appointed global head of emerging markets strategy.
COUTTS
The wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Mark Esner executive director, wealth manager,
effective immediately. The company also said Barry Grieve, Paul
Spann and Simeon Livesey recently joined Coutts in Manchester as
director, associate director and associate, respectively.