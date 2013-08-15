Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Carmen Ling as global head, organization and client coverage, in its newly created RMB Solutions team. The bank also named Caroline Owen as regional head, Americas; Alexandra Gropp, regional head, Europe, and Lisa O'Connor as director in the team. Carmen Ling joins from Citigroup Inc and O'Connor from SWIFT.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank is moving the global co-head of its technology, media and telecom group to San Francisco from New York, bolstering its Silicon Valley investment banking presence in anticipation of more deals in the sector, two sources familiar with the move said on Thursday.

David Wah, who is advising private equity firm Silver Lake Partners on the proposed $25 billion deal to take Dell Inc rivate, will remain co-head of the group alongside New York-based Mark Simonian, one of the sources said.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The financial services company appointed Gyorgy Cselenyi as the head of securities services in Hungary. Cselenyi was previously head of interest rate trading at the bank's corporate and investment arm in Hungary.

The company also named Olivia Frieser as global head of credit research and sector specialists, while Bartosz Pawlowski was appointed global head of emerging markets strategy.

COUTTS

The wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Mark Esner executive director, wealth manager, effective immediately. The company also said Barry Grieve, Paul Spann and Simeon Livesey recently joined Coutts in Manchester as director, associate director and associate, respectively.