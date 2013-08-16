Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company hired commodities marketer Caroline-Laure Negre from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as an executive director in London. Negre joined the commodities investor products team, where she will report to Amrik Sandhu and Benno Meier, the co-heads of the business, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)