Aug 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
The bank said Andrew Geczy from Lloyds Banking Group PLC
would become the chief executive of its international
and institutional banking division, a key position as ANZ seeks
to bolster growth in Asia and other regions.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management unit of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Sarah Hunter and Victoria Riding as directors in the
London-based credit team. Riding will be director, ultra high
net worth, credit solutions. She was previously with BofA
Merrill Lynch. Hunter will be director, credit products and
services. She was previously with HMV Group PLC.
BANK J. SAFRA SARASIN LTD
The bank named Jeffrey Benjamin the managing director of
client advisory in Singapore. Benjamin was previously with HSBC
Private Bank.
MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD
The subsidiary of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd
appointed Damian Rowe as managing director and head of fixed
income trading for Asia Pacific (excluding Japan). Rowe was
previously with Credit Agricole CIB.
BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The private client investment manager appointed Lisa Brown
as an intermediary sales manager in its new business development
team. She will be based in London. Brown was previously with
Octopus Investments.
GMT COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS LLP
The London-based private equity group appointed Jonny
Maxwell as senior adviser. Maxwell was previously with Allianz
Private Equity Partners.