BNY MELLON
The investment manager appointed Gesa Benda as global
collateral services product segment manager for clearing houses,
based in Frankfurt.
KKR & CO LP
The investment company appointed Joseph Plumeri as a senior
adviser. Plumeri was the chairman and chief executive of the
Willis Group. KKR said Plumeri is also joining the board of
First Data, a KKR portfolio company.
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
The company, which owns, manages, and finances
mortgage-backed securities and a portfolio of investment
securities, named Glenn Votek its chief financial officer. Votek
will also be a member of the company's operating committee. He
was previously the company's chief administrative officer.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Christopher Kurimay as wealth
management adviser for its Private Client Reserve division.
Kurimay was previously with UBS Private Wealth Management.
STORMHARBOUR
The global markets and financial advisory firm appointed
Sandeep Gill, Barry Dick, Martin Otway and Nicholas Loh in
Singapore to strengthen its presence in Asia
Pacific. StormHarbour said it has acquired the team from the
OPVS Group. Gill and Dick both join as principal and managing
director. Otway and Loh join the firm as directors.
EAST CAPITAL
The asset manager said Karine Hirn, partner and co-founder
of the company and chair of its Asia advisory committee,
together with senior advisers Dmitriy Vlasov and Adrian Pop has
recently relocated to Hong Kong to maintain and deepen the
firm's coverage of China and other emerging markets in Asia.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The company, which provides advisory and capital raising
services, said Wannawut Apinanratanakul has been appointed head
of Macquarie Capital Thailand, based in Bangkok. Apinanratanakul
was previously with Minor Food Group.
SL-X GROUP
The capital markets electronic trading company appointed
Richard Dellabarca as chief financial officer. Dellabarca Was
formerly the chief financial officer of Chi-X Global Holdings.
The company also named Dr Marc Gerstein its strategy director
and Nancy Gardner its general counsel. Gerstein was previously
with Instinet Corp. Gardner previously worked at Thomson
Reuters' Markets division.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The real estate investment and management business of
Prudential Financial Inc appointed Frank Garcia a
managing director and portfolio manager for its core open-ended
equity commingled real estate strategy. Garcia is based in
PREI's San Francisco office. He was previously with RREEF,
Deutsche Bank AG's core real estate strategy.