Aug 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC

The holding company for First Savings Bank Northwest named Joseph Kiley III as president and chief executive. Kiley succeeds Victor Karpiak, who will be retiring. Kiley was previously president and chief executive of First Savings Bank Northwest.

First Financial Northwest also appointed Richard Jacobson as chief operating officer and a director. Jacobson was previously the chief financial officer of the company and the bank. First Financial Northwest appointed Gary Kohlwes, chairman of its board, as chairman of the bank's board.

USAA REAL ESTATE CO

The real estate investment arm of USAA named Jim Hime as its chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1. Hime was previously with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.