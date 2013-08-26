(Adds DDJ Capital Management)
** DDJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The institutional investment manager appointed John O'Connor
as senior vice president heading business development and client
service. Connor joins DDJ from Morgan Stanley Investment
Management where he was head of North American distribution.
** EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC
The company, which provides asset-based lending and
equipment financing, said Chris Ralston will join its technology
team as a vice-president of business development. Ralston, to be
based in San Francisco, will report to Jeff Teucke, general
manager of the company's technology platform.
** NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The company said it plans to appoint David Collins to the
newly created role of head of group marketing and
communications, based in Tokyo.
Collins, who has over 20 years of experience working in
Japan and other Asian countries, will be responsible for all
group marketing and communications activities for the firm
worldwide.
