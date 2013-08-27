Aug 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company said it has recruited several large adviser teams from rival firms, including JP Morgan Chase, UBS and HSBC.

In New York, Morgan Stanley hired Scott Siegel, Mehmet Kirdar and Michael O'Hara from JP Morgan Chase, and Joseph Carmody from UBS AG.

** WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The global risk adviser and insurance broker's unit Willis North America appointed J.C. Beckstrand as senior vice president of Willis of Minnesota Inc, effective immediately. Beckstrand will be responsible for business development across Minnesota and the upper Midwest, with a focus on professional services, health care, and large accounts. He will report to Willis of Minnesota Chief Executive Scot Housh.

** COLONY CAPITAL

The U.S. investment fund named Jean-Romain Lhomme and Nadra Moussalem as co-heads of its European arm. They replace Sebastien Bazin. Lhomme and Moussalem will take up their new roles on Sept. 2.

** STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has expanded in Ohio and Pennsylvania by hiring veteran advisers from Robert W. Baird & Co and Janney Montgomery Scott. In Pennsylvania, advisers Mark Kaskey, W. Jason Beard and Robert Cellucci moved to Stifel from Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney Montgomery Scott. In Ohio, adviser Joshua Weiland joined Stifel's Dayton office from Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co.

** LONDON METAL EXCHANGE

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange named industry veteran Garry Jones as the chief executive of the London Metal Exchange, selecting a former top executive at the NYSE Liffe to help drive its expansion into commodities and beyond. Jones, with 30 years of experience in exchanges and financial services but limited experience in metals, inherits a difficult role at a time when the LME is caught in a controversy over warehousing metals and its impact on consumers.

** VP BANK (SCHWEIZ) AG

Marcel Tschanz, the chief executive of VP Bank (Schweiz) AG, will be leaving after two years of service due to difference of opinion on the orientation of VP Bank Group's banking subsidiary in Zurich. Joachim Kunzi has been named the subsidiary's new chief executive. He will take office on Oct. 1.

** ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The company appointed Alan Gadd as head of product and distribution development. Gadd will build on Artemis's existing distribution resources in the United Kingdom and review opportunities overseas. He will report to Dick Turpin, head of asset gathering.