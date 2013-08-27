Aug 27 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company said it has recruited several large adviser
teams from rival firms, including JP Morgan Chase, UBS and HSBC.
In New York, Morgan Stanley hired Scott Siegel, Mehmet
Kirdar and Michael O'Hara from JP Morgan Chase, and
Joseph Carmody from UBS AG.
** WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The global risk adviser and insurance broker's unit Willis
North America appointed J.C. Beckstrand as senior vice president
of Willis of Minnesota Inc, effective immediately. Beckstrand
will be responsible for business development across Minnesota
and the upper Midwest, with a focus on professional services,
health care, and large accounts. He will report to Willis of
Minnesota Chief Executive Scot Housh.
** COLONY CAPITAL
The U.S. investment fund named Jean-Romain Lhomme and Nadra
Moussalem as co-heads of its European arm. They replace
Sebastien Bazin. Lhomme and Moussalem will take up their new
roles on Sept. 2.
** STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has expanded in Ohio
and Pennsylvania by hiring veteran advisers from Robert W. Baird
& Co and Janney Montgomery Scott. In Pennsylvania, advisers Mark
Kaskey, W. Jason Beard and Robert Cellucci moved to Stifel from
Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney Montgomery Scott. In Ohio,
adviser Joshua Weiland joined Stifel's Dayton office from
Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co.
** LONDON METAL EXCHANGE
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange named industry veteran Garry
Jones as the chief executive of the London Metal Exchange,
selecting a former top executive at the NYSE Liffe to help drive
its expansion into commodities and beyond. Jones, with 30 years
of experience in exchanges and financial services but limited
experience in metals, inherits a difficult role at a time when
the LME is caught in a controversy over warehousing metals and
its impact on consumers.
** VP BANK (SCHWEIZ) AG
Marcel Tschanz, the chief executive of VP Bank (Schweiz) AG,
will be leaving after two years of service due to difference of
opinion on the orientation of VP Bank Group's banking subsidiary
in Zurich. Joachim Kunzi has been named the subsidiary's new
chief executive. He will take office on Oct. 1.
** ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
The company appointed Alan Gadd as head of product and
distribution development. Gadd will build on Artemis's existing
distribution resources in the United Kingdom and review
opportunities overseas. He will report to Dick Turpin, head of
asset gathering.