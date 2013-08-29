Aug 29 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
** NYSE EURONEXT INC
The global operator of financial markets appointed Finbarr
Hutcheson as chief executive. Hutcheson will be responsible for
the company's commercial and business development.
NYSE also appointed Andrew Dodsworth as director of the
London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange
(LIFFE) board.
Hutcheson previously served as the co-chief executive of
NYSE LIFFE and Dodsworth was the executive director of market
services at NYSE.
The company also said Mark Ibbotson, the co-chief executive
of NYSE LIFFE, would be leaving to pursue other opportunities.
** ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
The insurer's Chairman Josef Ackermann, also a former
Deutsche Bank boss, resigned over the apparent
suicide of the company's chief financial officer, further
roiling the top ranks of the firm.
** ITHMAAR BANK
The Bahrain-based bank said Chief Executive Mohammed
Bucheerei would retire at the end of August and General Manager
Ahmed Abdul Rahim would take over as the bank's acting head.
** BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed two investment bankers, Paul Knight and
Michael Rawlinson, to lead its global metals and mining team,
luring them away from rival UBS and boutique
investment bank Liberum Capital. Knight and Rawlinson will be
co-heads of the team and will join Barclays in the fourth
quarter.
Knight, who will be based in Toronto, will also be a vice
chairman, Barclays said. Rawlinson and Knight will report to
Julian Vickers and Jeremy Michael, co-heads of global natural
resources. Knight will also report to Bruce Rothney, Barclays'
country head for Canada.