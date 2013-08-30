Aug 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank appointed Bob Hoyt as group general counsel. Hoyt is expected to take up his new role in mid-October. He will be a member of the executive committee and report directly to Group Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.

** LONDON METAL EXCHANGE

Liz Milan, head of the London Metal Exchange's Asia business, stepped down this week, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) confirmed on Friday, the latest casualty of a clean out by the exchange of former LME management.

Milan was appointed head of Asia commodities by HKEx in February. She leaves after a run of more than eight years at the LME, where she was an executive board member during the London exchange's historic $2.2 billion sale to the Hong Kong-based bourse last year.

** LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based asset management company appointed Justin Onuekwusi as a fund manager, focusing on the company's retail and risk-profiled multi-asset funds. Justin joins the company from Aviva Investors.

** OLD MUTUAL PLC

The South Africa-based insurance and asset management company appointed Nkosana Moyo as an independent non-executive director, effective Sept. 1.