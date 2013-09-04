Sept 4 The following financial services industry
** RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Jonathan Golub as the chief U.S. market strategist and
managing director.
The company also appointed David Palmer and Nik Modi as
managing directors to its consumer group. Palmer will cover food
and restaurants and Nik will cover tobacco, household products
and beverages.
The three of them join RBC Capital from UBS and will be
based in New York. They will report to Marc Harris, co-head of
global research.
** BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The company named three new executives for the sales unit
which looks into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with its
Global Transaction Services (GTS) team in London.
The bank named Mike Whitehead as the head of financial
institution, non-bank financial institution and public sector
sales. Whitehead will be based in London and will report to Paul
Taylor, head of sales.
The company appointed Francesca Corscadden to lead the
public sector sales unit in EMEA. Corscadden joins from
Citibank, and will be based in London and report to Whitehead.
The bank also appointed Karl Turnbull as the sales
performance executive for GTS EMEA.
** NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS
The insurance and wealth management services provider
appointed Brett Schneider CFO. He was senior vice president and
controller at the company. The company also promoted Tim Robb as
executive vice president, general counsel from his earlier
position as senior vice president, associate general counsel.
** U.S. Bank Wealth Management
The unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Alex Kramer as
managing director for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank
that provides wealth management services for high-net worth
individuals, families and foundations. Kramer was head of sales
at Johnson Bank Wealth Management.