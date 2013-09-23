Sept 23 The following financial services
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Madhur Jha as
senior global economist within the global research team. Madhur
will be based in London and joins from HSBC, where she worked as
an economist and asset-backed security strategist.
BARCLAYS BANK PLC
The global financial services provider has appointed Peter
Horrell as the chief executive of its wealth and investment
management business. Horrell was named the interim CEO of the
business in April with effect from May 1.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA INC
The unit of Willis Group Holdings, the global insurance
broker, appointed James Doyle as managing partner of Willis'
Tampa, Florida operations, effective immediately. Prior to
joining Willis he served as executive vice president, Aon Risk
Services, Inc.
BTIG LLC
The global financial services firm appointed April Scee as a
managing director and consumer analyst. Scee has broad consumer
experience, having covered staples, retail, food retail, luxury,
and leisure during her 15 years as both a sell- and buy-side
research analyst. At BTIG, she will focus on global staples,
food retail and luxury.
ECM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The multi-asset credit investor owned by Wells Fargo
appointed Chris Telfer as specialist portfolio manager. Before
joining ECM, Telfer spent three years as a credit trader at
Barclays Capital in London.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The London-based specialist manager of fixed income and
alternative investments appointed Graham Stock as head of
Emerging Markets Sovereign Research with immediate effect.
Stock's focus will be on Latin America, alongside the management
of a team of analysts covering Asia and Central Eastern Europe
Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA).
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank said Simon Gorringe would join its UK
investment banking coverage team as a managing director. The
bank said Gorringe would be responsible for client coverage
across all industry sectors and would work closely with
colleagues from mergers and acquisitions, equity capital
markets, debt capital markets and leveraged finance.
BAYERNLB
The German state-owned lender said Chief Executive Gerd
Haeusler will step down at the end of the year, following a
restructuring of the bank.
SBERBANK
The corporate and investment banking unit of Sberbank of
Russia has appointed Sascha Prinz as head of rates, managing
director, in its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC)
division, a part of its global markets department. Sascha joins
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP
The company has appointed David Thomas as European director
in charge of the fund accounting team. Before joining
Rockspring, Thomas worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for nine
years, specializing in investment management and real estate.