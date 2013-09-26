Sept 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GLG PARTNERS LP
The investment manager, part of Man Group plc, has
appointed Henry Dixon as a portfolio manager in its UK equity
team. Dixon is joining GLG from Matterley, the fund management
division of Charles Stanley.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
The unit of Franklin Resources Inc, a global
investment management organization, appointed Drew Carrington as
senior vice president and head of Defined Contribution -
Institutional, based in San Mateo, California.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The commercial and corporate banking and markets adviser has
appointed Ryan Holsheimer as head of global markets sales,
trading and risk functions in Australia. Holsheimer, who joined
Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of Asia Pacific sales
trading and execution services in 2011, will relocate to Sydney
from Hong Kong in the coming months.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON
The UK-based accountancy and investment management group has
appointed David Cobb and Kevin Stopps as co-chief executives
with effect from Friday. The company has also made Andrew Sykes
the chairman of the board.
ALTIUS ASSOCIATES
The private equity adviser has appointed Peter Pfister as a
partner and head of Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Pfister
joins Altius from Deutsche Bank, where he was the head of Asia
Pacific private equity business.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The asset manager, a subsidiary of investment group Shore
Capital Group Ltd, has appointed James Ramsay as
business development manager.