Sept 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Eric Lareau as director, sales & business development, based in Boston and reporting to Michael Siciliano, head of sales and business development, North America, effective immediately. Eric joins from Principal Global Investors where he was director of institutional sales.

COMMONFUND

The institutional investment manager announced additions to its West Coast office. Kent Scott, managing director, Commonfund Capital, will relocate from the company's headquarters in Wilton, CT to Commonfund's San Francisco office. Scott will be joined by new hires, Jeffrey Stabler, managing director of Consultant Relations, and client service Directors, Jennifer Seidler and Issa Brandt.

Jeffrey Stabler, CFA, joins Commonfund as managing director of consultant relations in San Francisco. He was previously Vice President, global consultant relations for WHV Investment Management. Jennifer Seidler, director in client service, joins Commonfund from an independent consulting practice in San Francisco. Issa Brandt, Director in Client Service, joins Commonfund from Allianz Global Investors/RCM San Francisco.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment management firm appointed Eamon Burns as regional head of private equity for Europe, the Middle East and Africa within the company's asset servicing business. Burns, who will be based in Dublin, joins from financial services holding company State Street Corp.

The firm has hired Caroline Lee-Tsao as senior director of portfolio management for its wealth management unit in San Francisco. Lee-Tsao joins from Progress Investment Management Co, where she was senior vice president of investments.

MALAYAN BANKING (MAYBANK)

Malaysia's biggest bank by assets has appointed Taswin Zakaria as head of its Indonesian unit Bank Internasional Indonesia. Taswin replaces Khairussaleh Ramli, whom banking sources said is set to join Malaysia's RHB Capital as deputy chief executive.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's largest retail bank ousted CEO Enrico Cucchiani on Sunday, after he clashed with the powerful chairman of the lender's supervisory board and several influential shareholders. In a statement after a hastily convened meeting of its management and supervisory boards, the bank said Cucchiani would be replaced by his deputy Carlo Messina, who was already in charge of the retail network.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The fund manager has appointed Amanda Young as head of sustainable and responsible investment. She joins from Newton Investment Management.

CDC GROUP PLC

The U.K. government's development finance institution has appointed Alagappan Murugappan as managing director for Asia funds team. Murugappan was the chief executive of private equity firm UTI Capital.

QATAR FIRST BANK

The sharia-compliant bank active in private equity investments said its Chief Executive Emad Mansour has resigned and will be replaced by Ahmad Meshari.

Meshari joins the bank as acting chief executive from Qatar Islamic Bank, where he was the deputy chief executive, Qatar Islamic Bank said on Sunday.

BANK DHOFAR

The Omani lender planning to merge with smaller peer Bank Sohar said on Sunday that its Chief Executive Anthony Mahoney had resigned for personal reasons. Bank Dhofar has appointed Abdul Omar Al-Ojaili as its acting chief executive, the lender said in a bourse statement. Mahoney's resignation was effective Sept. 26, it said.

SBERBANK PRIVATE BANKING

The financial services unit of Sberbank has appointed Rudolf Scherrer as deputy head of private banking. Scherrer will oversee the development of investment products, middle office operations, the business research service and also international platform development.