Sept 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Eric Lareau as director, sales &
business development, based in Boston and reporting to Michael
Siciliano, head of sales and business development, North
America, effective immediately. Eric joins from Principal Global
Investors where he was director of institutional sales.
COMMONFUND
The institutional investment manager announced additions to
its West Coast office. Kent Scott, managing director, Commonfund
Capital, will relocate from the company's headquarters in
Wilton, CT to Commonfund's San Francisco office. Scott will be
joined by new hires, Jeffrey Stabler, managing director of
Consultant Relations, and client service Directors, Jennifer
Seidler and Issa Brandt.
Jeffrey Stabler, CFA, joins Commonfund as managing director
of consultant relations in San Francisco. He was previously Vice
President, global consultant relations for WHV Investment
Management. Jennifer Seidler, director in client service, joins
Commonfund from an independent consulting practice in San
Francisco. Issa Brandt, Director in Client Service, joins
Commonfund from Allianz Global Investors/RCM San Francisco.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment management firm appointed Eamon Burns as
regional head of private equity for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa within the company's asset servicing business. Burns, who
will be based in Dublin, joins from financial services holding
company State Street Corp.
The firm has hired Caroline Lee-Tsao as senior director of
portfolio management for its wealth management unit in San
Francisco. Lee-Tsao joins from Progress Investment Management
Co, where she was senior vice president of investments.
MALAYAN BANKING (MAYBANK)
Malaysia's biggest bank by assets has appointed Taswin
Zakaria as head of its Indonesian unit Bank Internasional
Indonesia. Taswin replaces Khairussaleh Ramli, whom
banking sources said is set to join Malaysia's RHB Capital
as deputy chief executive.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's largest retail bank ousted CEO Enrico Cucchiani on
Sunday, after he clashed with the powerful chairman of the
lender's supervisory board and several influential shareholders.
In a statement after a hastily convened meeting of its
management and supervisory boards, the bank said Cucchiani would
be replaced by his deputy Carlo Messina, who was already in
charge of the retail network.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The fund manager has appointed Amanda Young as head of
sustainable and responsible investment. She joins from Newton
Investment Management.
CDC GROUP PLC
The U.K. government's development finance institution has
appointed Alagappan Murugappan as managing director for Asia
funds team. Murugappan was the chief executive of private equity
firm UTI Capital.
QATAR FIRST BANK
The sharia-compliant bank active in private equity
investments said its Chief Executive Emad Mansour has resigned
and will be replaced by Ahmad Meshari.
Meshari joins the bank as acting chief executive from Qatar
Islamic Bank, where he was the deputy chief executive,
Qatar Islamic Bank said on Sunday.
BANK DHOFAR
The Omani lender planning to merge with smaller peer Bank
Sohar said on Sunday that its Chief Executive Anthony
Mahoney had resigned for personal reasons. Bank Dhofar has
appointed Abdul Omar Al-Ojaili as its acting chief executive,
the lender said in a bourse statement. Mahoney's resignation was
effective Sept. 26, it said.
SBERBANK PRIVATE BANKING
The financial services unit of Sberbank has appointed Rudolf
Scherrer as deputy head of private banking. Scherrer will
oversee the development of investment products, middle office
operations, the business research service and also international
platform development.