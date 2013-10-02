Oct 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK LIFE'S INVESTMENTS GROUP
The asset manager appointed David Bedard as senior managing
director and chief financial officer. Bedard joins the company
from ING U.S., where he was president of the Annuities Business.
He will report to John Kim, president of the investments group,
and will serve as a member of the senior leadership team.
MIZUHO BANK LTD
The bank appointed Diane Ferguson as managing director and
head of financial institutions coverage in its U.S. corporate
and investment banking business. Ferguson comes to Mizuho after
spending the past eleven years with the Royal Bank of Scotland.
GUINNESS ATKINSON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Jonathan Waghorn as co-portfolio
manager of the Guinness Atkinson Global Energy fund where he
will work alongside existing portfolio managers Tim Guinness and
Will Riley.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The wealth management unit of Bank of America Corp
has appointed Kevin Skelton as chief executive and country
executive for Australia. Skelton will step down as head of the
firm's Australian investment banking, a post he has held since
2009.
STATE STREET CORP
The provider of financial services to institutional
investors has appointed Elizabeth Sok-Gek Chia as head of global
services for Southeast Asia and Singapore branch manager.
Elizabeth, who will be based in Singapore, joins from BNP
Paribas Securities Services.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm has appointed Christine Moran as
a managing director in the company's financial services
governance, risk and regulation practice, based in London.
COUTTS
The London-based private banking and wealth management firm
has appointed Hans Prottey as corporate finance specialist,
executive director within its strategic solutions team. He joins
from Macquarie Capital.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm has appointed David Gibbons
as managing director in its financial industry advisory services
group. Gibbons will be based in Chicago.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The emerging markets investment bank has hired Benjamin
Samuels as global head of equities. He will be based in London
and will be responsible for managing and expanding the firm's
cash equities business. The firm also said John Hyman will step
down from his role as chairman and co-chief executive.