RPT-UK union says Ford confirms plan to axe 1,100 jobs in Wales
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WESTERN UNION CO
The business solutions division of the foreign exchange and payments provider appointed Steve Kuhl to serve as vice president, financial institutions and partnerships, North America. Kuhl is an experienced financial services and international payments executive with over 20 years in the financial services and payments industries. Kuhl recently joins from American Express FXIP, where he has served as director, client management & trading since 2011.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The UK-based asset management subsidiary of Prudential Plc appointed Claudia Calich to its retail fixed interest team, effective Oct. 18. Calich joins from Atlanta-based Invesco Ltd, where she was the head of emerging markets debt and senior portfolio manager, based in New York.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The real estate unit of FirstService Corp appointed Richard Eales as head of finance for the UK and Ireland. Eales joins from Hamptons International, where he was the head of commercial finance for the past 11 years.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.