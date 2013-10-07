Oct 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE BANK OF INDIA

The Indian bank appointed Arundhati Bhattacharya as chairperson, effective Monday.

BLACKROCK INC

The company's exchange-traded funds (ETF) platform, iShares, expanded its EMEA fixed income sales team with the appointment of two directors. Jessica Eistrand will cover the Nordics and Benelux, and Deri Bainge Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Eistrand joins from UK-based hedge fund management firm StormHarbour while Bainge comes from Credit Agricole CIB.

AJMAN BANK PJSC

The UAE-based Islamic bank said it had sacked Chief Executive Mohammed Zaqout with effect from Sunday, with Chief Financial Officer Seifeldin Abdelkareem becoming acting CEO.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD

The Jersey-based real estate investment company said it promoted Ljudmila Popova, its head of business development & investor relations, to the group executive management team. Popova joined Atrium in April 2009 as a financial analyst.

NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The UK-based privately held investment advisory and hedge fund management firm appointed Robert Smith as deputy finance director and head of operational risk, replacing Piers Harrison, who left the company in July. Smith joins Neptune from Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he played the role of risk director since 2005.

ALBEMARLE & BOND HOLDINGS PLC

The UK-based financial services company appointed Chris Gillespie as chief executive, effective Monday.