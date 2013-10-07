Oct 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
STATE BANK OF INDIA
The Indian bank appointed Arundhati Bhattacharya as
chairperson, effective Monday.
BLACKROCK INC
The company's exchange-traded funds (ETF) platform, iShares,
expanded its EMEA fixed income sales team with the appointment
of two directors. Jessica Eistrand will cover the Nordics and
Benelux, and Deri Bainge Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
Eistrand joins from UK-based hedge fund management firm
StormHarbour while Bainge comes from Credit Agricole CIB.
AJMAN BANK PJSC
The UAE-based Islamic bank said it had sacked Chief
Executive Mohammed Zaqout with effect from Sunday, with Chief
Financial Officer Seifeldin Abdelkareem becoming acting CEO.
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD
The Jersey-based real estate investment company said it
promoted Ljudmila Popova, its head of business development &
investor relations, to the group executive management team.
Popova joined Atrium in April 2009 as a financial analyst.
NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The UK-based privately held investment advisory and hedge
fund management firm appointed Robert Smith as deputy finance
director and head of operational risk, replacing Piers Harrison,
who left the company in July. Smith joins Neptune from Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, where he played the role of risk director
since 2005.
ALBEMARLE & BOND HOLDINGS PLC
The UK-based financial services company appointed Chris
Gillespie as chief executive, effective Monday.