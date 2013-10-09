(Adds H.D. VEST)
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment banking and brokerage arm of RBC Capital
Markets appointed Adria Chiu director of Client Solutions Group
for RBC Wealth Management, Asia. Choa Yeye was appointed
director for RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. Deepu
Joseph and David Tan were named senior directors for RBC Wealth
Management, South East Asia.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm appointed Cheryl Mills to its
board of directors, effective Nov. 20.
MORNINGSTAR INC
The brokerage appointed Haywood Kelly as head of research,
effective January 2014, when Don Philips will step down. Philips
will be managing director and remain a member of the board.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The investment bank appointed Kevin Burke head of
Institutional Client Group - Debt, Asia (ex-Japan, Australia/New
Zealand), based in Singapore, effective January 2014. Burke was
most recently global head of investor solutions at Barclays PLC
in London.
MSCI
The investment advisory firm hired Chris Corrado as chief
information officer, based in New York. Prior to joining MSCI,
Corrado served as managing director and head of platform
services at UBS AG.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business advisory firm appointed three managing
directors within its Global Forensic and Disputes Services
business. Andrew Hildreth and Tasneem Azad have joined the
London office to co-launch the company's European Economics
offering; David Salant has joined in New York.
Hildreth previously worked with consulting company
AlixPartners. Azad joins from DotEcon, a London-based economics
consultancy. Salant has been adjunct senior research scholar at
Columbia Business School and an Associated Professor at the
Toulouse School of Economics.
H.D. VEST INC
The privately held financial services firm appointed Ruth
Papazian chief marketing officer and head of recruiting and Adi
Garg chief information officer. Papazian previously served as
chief marketing officer at LPL Financial Holdings Inc,
and Garg held various leadership roles at Citigroup Inc,
Cash America International Inc, and FedEx Corp.
