HYBRID FINANCIAL LTD
The privately held firm, which specializes in the creation
and marketing of investment products, appointed Marc Paley and
Paul Scura as partners at their New York office.
Paley spent the majority of his career at Lehman Brothers as
global head of equity capital markets and global head of the
U.S. cash equities business.
ENGLAND & CO LLC
The Washington, DC-based investment bank appointed Scott
Cousino managing director at its new Baltimore office. Cousino
had served as managing director of healthcare investment banking
at Stifel Nicolaus Weisel.
CITIGROUP INC
Barbara Desoer, former head of the mortgage business at Bank
of America Corp, has agreed to join financial services
company Citigroup Inc as an executive in its banking
subsidiary.