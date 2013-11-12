Nov 12 The following financial services industry
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed Christopher
Swink as senior director for business development at its wealth
management business. Swink joins from SunTrust Private Wealth
Management.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment management company named Randall Stanicky as
managing director and lead analyst of the RBC's specialty and
generic pharmaceuticals research team. RBC also appointed David
Francis as managing director and analyst to cover healthcare IT
and distribution services.
EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC
The company, which provides asset-based lending and
equipment financing, appointed Rob Kelly as relationship manager
for its technology business. Kelly will be based in Eastern
Pennsylvania and will report to Jeff Teucke, general manager of
technology unit.
NOMURA
The company appointed six managing directors to strengthen
its investment management operations in the Americas.
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC
The global asset management company appointed Rob Geeraets
as director and head of distribution, Benelux. He joins AMG from
F&C Netherlands, where he was sales director.
DEUTSCHE BANK LTD
The wholly owned Russian subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG
announced a slew of appointments to expand its
business in Central Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The bank appointed Natalia Isakova as managing director and
head of its Commonwealth of Independent States origination team.
She joins Deutsche Bank from Barclays. Dimitry Kabysh
joins as managing director, while Gabor Asztalos and Tatyana
Belova join as directors. Asztalos comes from Morgan Stanley
and Belova comes from UBS.
The bank also named Dina Khramtsova as vice president in the
Russia and CIS origination team. Dina joins from VTB Capital.
CITIGROUP
The bank's Citi Private Bank division appointed Rob
Jasminski as managing director and head of U.S. equities at Citi
Investment Management. Jasminski joins from GE Asset Management.