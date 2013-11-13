Nov 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The company named 280 new managing directors on Wednesday, a 5 percent increase from the previous year. Goldman's new managing directors will be promoted as of Jan. 1, according to a news release on the company's website. The title is one step away from the position of partner at the Wall Street bank.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The client-focused financial services company appointed Jonathan Prather as a partner in its advisory business. Prather will be based in Newyork and will provide strategic and financial advice to industrial sector companies, mainly to clients in the paper, packaging, forest products and building products sub-sectors.

Prather joins Perella from Goldman Sachs & Co's global industrial group, where he was the managing director.

BNY MELLON CORP

The investment management firm has set up a team of nine broker-dealer and capital market specialists for its new Asia-Pacific Capital Markets business, launched through the Bank of New York Mellon Securities Co Japan Ltd. Eiichiro Masaki will head the team and joins BNY Mellon from Societe Generale, where he was head of non-yen fixed income flow sales.

BNY Mellon also appointed Peter McNanus and Edward Kearney as senior directors for business development at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. McNanus joins from Granite Investment Advisors, while Kearney joins from ARAG North America.

TERRA FIRMA

The European private equity firm appointed Ingmar Wilhelm as financial managing director. Wilhelm, who will join the company's renewable energy investment team at the beginning of January, joins from Enel Green Power.

VINACAPITAL

The asset management company named Stewart Tong as managing director for Myanmar. He will be in charge of establishing an investment office in Yangon. Prior to this, Tong was a partner or principal in several Asia-based equity funds.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The Switzerland bank appointed Ozgur Goker and Mark Soryano as research analysts in its Turkish equities team. Soryano earlier worked at J.P. Morgan, while Goker was a sell-side analyst at various investment banks in Turkey.