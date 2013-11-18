Nov 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** WARBURG PINCUS LLC

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who played a major role in combating the global financial crisis, is joining private equity firm Warburg Pincus as president and managing director, the firm said on Saturday.

** OPTIMAL PAYMENTS PLC

The online money transfer company said Chairman Dale Johnson would step down on Wednesday due to "changing personal circumstances". The company appointed non-executive director Jonathan Comerford as interim chairman while it looks for a permanent replacement for Johnson, who has been chairman since July 2007.

** RABOBANK

The Dutch lender, which was fined $1 billion for rigging benchmark interest rates, said that another of its top executives would leave in the aftermath of the scandal because the cooperative bank's members no longer support him. Sipko Schat, who is responsible for Rabobank International's wholesale clients division, is stepping down from the executive board with immediate effect and will leave the bank once the terms of his departure have been agreed, Rabobank said.

** DEUTSCHE BANK

The German global banking and financial services company said Clark Hutchison would join as a managing director and head of U.S.-listed derivatives. Hutchison was previously with Morgan Stanley.

** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The global investments company said Portfolio Manager Gary Recker joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in October. Recker was previously with Northern Trust.

** BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The corporate and investment banking division of Bank of America named Meeta Makhan managing director and head of its global transaction services team in India. Makhan was previously with Barclays Bank.

** RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The U.S. brokerage operation of Royal Bank of Canada has hired two managers from large competitors to run branch complexes on the East and West coasts of the United States. Kirstin Turner, who managed about 40 brokers in Morgan Stanley's downtown Houston office, has moved to Florida to oversee RBC's six branches in the West Palm Beach area, RBC said. On the West Coast, RBC hired Rob Spawn in mid-October as a senior managing director overseeing about 70 advisers and 125 employees overall in its eight-branch San Francisco complex. Spawn had worked since 2006 at UBS Wealth Management Americas.

** HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment adviser appointed Robin Thompson as national sales manager for Highland Funds. Thompson was previously with LoCORR Funds.

** MOELIS

The boutique investment bank said it hired former Citigroup banker Jonathan Kaye to focus on the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice as well as shareholder activism.

** SVG INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The specialist manager of public equity funds appointed James Law as global equities analyst. Law was previously with HgCapital.

** AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Shajahan Alam as solutions strategist for its UK liability driven investment (LDI) team. He joins from Legal & General Investment Management, where he was a manager in its strategic investment and risk management team.

** NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The fund management company appointed James Cripps to its board of directors. Cripps retired recently as a partner in Slaughter and May.

** SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The financial services firm appointed Jeffrie Korompis as chief representative officer for Indonesia. Prior to joining SG CIB, Korompis had held senior positions at various firms including Barito Mining and Ithaca Resources.