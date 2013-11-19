Nov 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** AVIVA PLC

The investment and insurance products company appointed Colm Holmes as chief financial officer for its UK and Ireland general insurance business. Holmes joins from Zurich Insurance Group, where he was group treasurer.

** BLACKSTONE GROUP

The private equity firm said Antony Leung is leaving his role as Greater China chairman to lead a Hong Kong-based property conglomerate.

** BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has named Chris Sullivan as head of its financial sponsors group for the Americas, according to an internal memo. Sullivan in the new role will succeed John Miller, who was promoted last month to the newly created position of head of banking for the Americas.

** HISCOX LTD

The international specialist insurer appointed Russell Findlay as head of marketing for Hiscox USA, based in New York.

** HARTFORD FUNDS

The provider of mutual funds named Joshua West as an adviser consultant to non-wire house advisers in Southern California. West was previously with Fidelity Investments.

** AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The risk management business of Aon Plc announced the promotion of Rick Rothman to senior vice president and Nancy Brown to vice president of health and benefits in the Nashville office.

** THE NATIONAL INVESTOR

Chief Executive Orhan Osmansoy resigned from the Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, which is yet to name a replacement, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.