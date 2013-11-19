BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
Nov 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** AVIVA PLC
The investment and insurance products company appointed Colm Holmes as chief financial officer for its UK and Ireland general insurance business. Holmes joins from Zurich Insurance Group, where he was group treasurer.
** BLACKSTONE GROUP
The private equity firm said Antony Leung is leaving his role as Greater China chairman to lead a Hong Kong-based property conglomerate.
** BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has named Chris Sullivan as head of its financial sponsors group for the Americas, according to an internal memo. Sullivan in the new role will succeed John Miller, who was promoted last month to the newly created position of head of banking for the Americas.
** HISCOX LTD
The international specialist insurer appointed Russell Findlay as head of marketing for Hiscox USA, based in New York.
** HARTFORD FUNDS
The provider of mutual funds named Joshua West as an adviser consultant to non-wire house advisers in Southern California. West was previously with Fidelity Investments.
** AON RISK SOLUTIONS
The risk management business of Aon Plc announced the promotion of Rick Rothman to senior vice president and Nancy Brown to vice president of health and benefits in the Nashville office.
** THE NATIONAL INVESTOR
Chief Executive Orhan Osmansoy resigned from the Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, which is yet to name a replacement, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
