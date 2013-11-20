Nov 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** METLIFE INC
The insurance company has appointed Andy Stephenson as head
of sales for its UK employee benefits business. Prior to this,
Stephenson was national sales manager at the company.
** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The global investments company hired Timothy Schieffelin as
senior director for business development at BNY Mellon Wealth
Management. Schieffelin was previously a senior adviser to JSBO
Realty & Capital and Source Capital Group.
BNY Mellon also appointed Peter Curtis and Karl Gates as
senior directors for business development at BNY Mellon Wealth
Management. Gates was previously with KLS Professional Advisors
Group, while Curtis was a senior relationship manager serving
BNY Mellon custody services clients.
** MEDIOBANCA SPA
The Italian investment bank said Tayfun Bayazit is joining
MB Advisory, its recently established Turkish subsidiary, as
non-executive chairman and senior adviser.
** ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK
The investment banking subsidiary of Banco Espirito Santo
Group appointed Tony Shiret as head of general retail in the
company's European equity research department. He has earlier
worked at Credit Suisse, UBS and RBS.