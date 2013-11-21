BRIEF-Vericel Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
Nov 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** CREDIT SUISSE AG
The financial services company appointed Jason Yeung as a managing director and senior client partner for Greater China. Yeung joins from Julius Baer, where he was managing director of private wealth management business.
** MAN GROUP PLC
The hedge fund firm appointed Dev Sanyal as a non-executive director. Sanyal is executive vice president and group chief of staff at BP Plc.
** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The global investments company named William Johnston to a newly created position of head of private banking solutions in BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
** WESTPAC INSTITUTIONAL BANK
The Australian bank announced the creation of an Asia Advisory Board and appointed former Singaporean minister and financial services expert, Lim Hwee Hua, as its first non-executive member.
* Dish network corp- plans to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results