SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
The exchange said it had split the role of its regulatory
and risk chief officer, a move that follows a penny stock crash
that raised questions about the firm's regulatory abilities.
SGX said its chief regulatory and risk officer, Yeo Lian
Sim, was retiring at the end of this year and would be hired on
as a special adviser. She has been with SGX since July 2004.
Richard Teng will become the chief regulatory officer and
Agnes Koh will take on the role of chief risk officer.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services company said Greg Mateja, the
former head of risk integration at ING U.S. and a fellow of the
Society of Actuaries, has joined its executive benefits
consulting division as a managing director.
HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS
The global asset management company appointed Andrew Gillian
to head its Asia (ex-Japan) equities team. He joins from
Aberdeen Asset Management, where he was senior investment
manager on its Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) equity team.