(Adds HSBC USA, Nasdaq, SBI)

Nov 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC

Nasdaq OMX Group Inc executive Eric Noll, the exchange operator's top internal candidate to replace Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, is leaving to take a job in private equity, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

HSBC BANK USA

HSBC Bank USA appointed William (Bill) Brown to the newly created position of executive vice president and national head of network. Brown joins HSBC from Citibank, where he spent 17 years in numerous positions including market president.

Brown will be based in New York and will be responsible for expanding HSBC's market through more than 240 bank branches across the United States. Brown will report to Kevin Martin, Head of Retail and Wealth Management for North America.

UBS

UBS appointed Patrick Porritt as the global head of banks and head of UK & Ireland FIG, coverage and advisory. Porritt, who has been with UBS since 1997, will be based in London and will lead the coverage of UK and Irish FIG clients.

Porritt will continue to cover the Japanese FIG client base and other global accounts where he has been involved for several years. He will report to Javier Oficialdegui.

MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The global asset management arm of Manulife Financial appointed James Chen as head of institutional business and relationship management, International. He was earlier head of its Asia institutional business.

The company also appointed James Wheeler as head of institutional sales, Europe & the Middle East.

THE NATIONAL INVESTOR

The Abu Dhabi-based investment firm has appointed Yasser Geissah as chief executive to replace Orhan Osmansoy, who resigned after nine years at the helm, the company said on Sunday.

Geissah joins TNI after working with commercial and investment banking firms in the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi Invest Co, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and CAPM Investment. The statement did not mention where Geissah was most recently working.

STATE BANK OF INDIA

State Bank of India said it had asked a deputy managing director of the bank Shyamal Acharya, who is under investigation by Indian federal police in an alleged bribery case, to go on leave.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company appointed Alex Wharton as a manager in its UK institutional business development team and Fred McNeill as a manager in the UK consultant relationships team.

Wharton joins from Capita Employee Benefits, while McNeill joins from Neptune Investment Management.

The company also appointed Laura Devoucoux as manager, consultant relationships. She joins from Natixis Asset Management.

JAMES HAMBRO & PARTNERS LLP

The independently owned private asset management partnership named Simon Brookes as a director. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)