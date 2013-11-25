(Adds HSBC USA, Nasdaq, SBI)
Nov 25 The following financial services industry
NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc executive Eric Noll, the
exchange operator's top internal candidate to replace Chief
Executive Robert Greifeld, is leaving to take a job in private
equity, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
HSBC BANK USA
HSBC Bank USA appointed William (Bill) Brown to the
newly created position of executive vice president and national
head of network. Brown joins HSBC from Citibank, where he spent
17 years in numerous positions including market president.
Brown will be based in New York and will be responsible for
expanding HSBC's market through more than 240 bank branches
across the United States. Brown will report to Kevin Martin,
Head of Retail and Wealth Management for North America.
UBS
UBS appointed Patrick Porritt as the global head of banks
and head of UK & Ireland FIG, coverage and advisory. Porritt,
who has been with UBS since 1997, will be based in London and
will lead the coverage of UK and Irish FIG clients.
Porritt will continue to cover the Japanese FIG client base
and other global accounts where he has been involved for several
years. He will report to Javier Oficialdegui.
MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The global asset management arm of Manulife Financial
appointed James Chen as head of institutional business
and relationship management, International. He was earlier head
of its Asia institutional business.
The company also appointed James Wheeler as head of
institutional sales, Europe & the Middle East.
THE NATIONAL INVESTOR
The Abu Dhabi-based investment firm has appointed Yasser
Geissah as chief executive to replace Orhan Osmansoy, who
resigned after nine years at the helm, the company said on
Sunday.
Geissah joins TNI after working with commercial and
investment banking firms in the United Arab Emirates, including
Abu Dhabi Invest Co, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
CAPM Investment. The statement did not mention where Geissah was
most recently working.
STATE BANK OF INDIA
State Bank of India said it had asked a deputy
managing director of the bank Shyamal Acharya, who is under
investigation by Indian federal police in an alleged bribery
case, to go on leave.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management company appointed Alex Wharton as a
manager in its UK institutional business development team and
Fred McNeill as a manager in the UK consultant relationships
team.
Wharton joins from Capita Employee Benefits, while McNeill
joins from Neptune Investment Management.
The company also appointed Laura Devoucoux as manager,
consultant relationships. She joins from Natixis Asset
Management.
JAMES HAMBRO & PARTNERS LLP
The independently owned private asset management partnership
named Simon Brookes as a director.
