Nov 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

European Central Bank Research Director Frank Smets will become ECB President Mario Draghi's next chief adviser, the ECB said on Wednesday.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The international bank has created a new client-focused unit within its Financial Markets business and has appointed Andrew Sterry and Luke Brereton as co-heads of the Execution, Clearing, Liquidity and Portfolio Services (ECLiPSe) unit. They were earlier working with Citigroup.

HARRINGTON COOPER

The fund distribution company appointed Henry Foster as sales manager. Henry joins from Neptune Investment Management.

TSB BANK PLC

The British retail banker TSB Bank Plc said it has appointed Nigel Gilbert as the brand, customer and communications director, effective Dec. 2. Gilbert will report directly to TBS Chief Executive Paul Pester.

Gilbert joins TSB Bank from multinational venture capital conglomerate company Virgin, where he held executive positions at Virgin Media and Virgin Management. Prior to Virgin, Nigel was group marketing director with banker Lloyds TSB.

MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EUROPE LTD

Investment and portfolio services company Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd said it appointed Simon Ewan as managing director. Ewan will lead operations, client management, marketing, and business development for Morningstar's investment management and consulting operations.

Ewan joins Morningstar from MSCI in London, where he was executive director. Ewan will report to Daniel Needham, chief investment officer for Morningstar Investment Management, a unit of Morningstar Inc.

AON BENFIELD

Aon Benfield, the reinsurance intermediary and capital advisor of Aon Plc said it appointed Kelly Smith as president of its U.S. business, effective Wednesday. Smith joined Aon in 1989 and was most recently executive managing director of Aon Benfield U.S. Smith will report to Bryon Ehrhart, chief executive officer of Aon Benfield Americas.

AXA CORPORATE SOLUTIONS

French global investment and insurance company AXA said it appointed Ulrich Guntram as regional CEO for its insurance and services subsidiary, AXA Corporate Solutions, in Asia, effective April 1 2014. Guntram, who replaces Ergu Genya, has held various management positions within AXA Group for the past 17 years. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)