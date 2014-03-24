(Corrects fifth item to say that Federated Investors has hired
Ruggero de' Rossi, not Ruggero Rossi)
March 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank's chief executive for China investment banking,
Fang Fang, will leave the firm, according to an internal memo -
a departure that comes amid a probe of JP Morgan hiring
practices in Asia. The memo gave no reason for his resignation.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank named Judith Gage the head of real estate
for its business in the UK. She was previously head of business
banking for the south west region.
NEWEDGE GROUP
The U.S.-based futures brokerage named Edward Kevelson as
head of US OTC Energy. Kevelson joins from Deutsche Bank where
he led the North American corporate flow team and held several
senior commodities sales roles in since 2006.
KPMG LLP
The audit, tax and advisory firm named Dan Roman as head of
its UK hedge funds practice. Roman takes over from Rob Mirsky,
global head of hedge funds, who has relocated to New York from
London.
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC
The asset manager said it has hired Ruggero de' Rossi to
lead its emerging-market fixed-income investment group. Most
recently, de' Rossi served as chief investment officer for
emerging markets at Tandem Global Partners, a provider of
private investment vehicles.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK PLC
The Asia-focused lender named Neeraj Swaroop as chief
executive of its bank in Singapore, effective March 31. Swaroop
most recently served as CEO for ASEAN, excluding Singapore.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager appointed Man-Yeon Choi as
country head for Korea, effective June 3. Man-Yeon Choi joins
from Schroder Investment Management, where he was head of sales
in Korea.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)