(Adds Towers Watson, Canaccord, Standard Chartered, UBS, Alpha
Omega)
March 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank named Evan Goldstein as global head of Renminbi
services, effective this month. Goldstein joins from Standard
Chartered Bank where he was managing director, head of product
management for financial institutions-Asia within its
transaction banking division.
** THE OAKLEY CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity arm of The Oakley Capital Group named
Rebecca Gibson as a partner. Gibson was formerly a partner at
the European private equity firm Cinven.
** TOWERS WATSON & CO
The employee benefits consultancy firm said Steve Carlson
has been appointed head of the company's Americas investment
business. Carlson joined Towers Watson in 2001, prior to which
he was a consultant and principal at J.H. Ellwood & Associates.
** CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
The company said David Esfandi has joined as chief executive
of Canaccord Genuity Wealth in the United Kingdom, subject to
the required regulatory approvals. Stephen Massey will be the
chairman of the Canaccord Genuity Wealth Board in the UK.
Esfandi joins Canaccord most recently from Ashcourt Rowan,
where he was a senior leader in the asset management business.
Massey, formerly principal and founder of Eden Financial, joined
Canaccord following the acquisition of Eden Financial's wealth
management business in October 2012.
** STANDARD CHARTERED
A senior currency dealer at the British bank, Matt Gardiner,
who was put on leave last year as regulators investigated
allegations of global currency market rigging, has resigned from
the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The source did not say why Gardiner had quit.
** UBS AG
The Swiss bank is expected to hire former Citadel LLC
executive Andy Kolinsky to run sales for its U.S. market-making
unit out of Chicago, according to four sources familiar with the
matter. UBS spokeswoman Megan Stinson declined to comment.
Kolinsky did not reply to an email asking for comment.
** ALPHA OMEGA FINANCIAL SYSTEMS
The San Francisco-based company, which provides post-trade
technology, has named Stuart Schwartz as managing director and
head of sales. Schwartz, who will be based in New York, was
previously director of information sales at global financial
information services firm, Markit.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)