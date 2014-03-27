PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Lyxor Asset Management)
March 27 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services company's unit Capital One Bank appointed Brad Taylor as vice president and trust officer for Capital One Wealth and Asset Management. The company also promoted Monica Vernier as vice president and trust officer. Both will be based in the Beaumont, Texas office. Taylor joins from Compass Bank. Vernier, who has been a Capital One associate for 12 years, worked for Amerisafe Inc before that.
** LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of France's Societe Generale has appointed Alexandre Werno as executive vice general manager of Fortune SG Fund Management Co Ltd. Based in Shanghai, Werno was senior adviser to the general manager Fortune SG since May 2013, prior to this appointment. Fortune SG is a joint venture between Fortune Investment (Baosteel Group) and Lyxor Asset Management. (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.