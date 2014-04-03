(Adds J.C. Flowers)

April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD

Cameron Clyne, the chief executive of National Australia Bank Ltd, announced his surprise retirement on Thursday, giving way to the head of the group's New Zealand operations, Andrew Thorburn.

J.C. FLOWERS & CO

The private equity firm said it had appointed Eric Rahe as a managing director in New York. Prior to this, Rahe was managing director at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)