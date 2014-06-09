June 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESCO POWERSHARES

The investment boutique firm, part of Invesco Ltd, said it appointed Kristian Walesby as head of ETF capital markets, EMEA as part of its ongoing push to expand in Europe.

Prior to this Walesby developed the capital markets platform globally for London-based investment firm ETF Securities.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS

The global risk advisor said it appointed Tom Srail technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry leader for North America, and Fredrik Motzfeldt as TMT industry leader for Europe. Srail and Motzfeldt will report to Sara Benolken, global head of Willis's TMT industry.

Srail joined Willis in 2004 and since then has specialized in advising multinational clients in the media sector on professional liability and cyber risks.

Motzfeldt previously held senior leadership roles within British insurance and re-insurance business Jardine Lloyd Thompson and U.S. insurance brokerage firm Marsh & McLennan's communications, technology and media practices.

BENSON ELLIOT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based private equity real estate fund manager said it promoted Chief Financial Officer Ken MacNaughton and Philipp Braschel, principal for Germany, to partners.

MacNaughton has over 14 years of experience as a CFO and joined Benson Elliot in 2009. Braschel also joined Benson Elliot in 2009 from Goldman Sachs' real estate principal investment group where he was an executive director.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The financial services company said it appointed Kurt Dillmeier and Keith Tamayo to its North America headquarters in New York.

Dillmeier joins Lloyds Bank as head of US flow credit sales from Royal Bank of Canada where he played a critical role in developing their liquid credit business.

Tamayo joins Lloyds Bank as senior vice president credit sales from Bank of America Corp where he was vice president, responsible for cross asset credit sales.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager said it appointed Amy Foo as wealth management advisor for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Los Angeles.

Foo will connect clients with wealth management services in investment management, private banking, trust and estate services and wealth planning. Foo previously served as a consulting group analyst with Morgan Stanley in Los Angeles.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank said it appointed Jeffrey Andrews as a director in financial advisory services (FAS), focusing on valuation of real estate and real estate entities.

Andrews will be based in the firm's Los Angeles office and will enhance the firm's expertise in matters pertaining to real estate including financial reporting, portfolio valuation, transaction opinions, market analysis, and litigation support.

Andrews joins from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a senior director in the real estate advisory services group.

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The UK-based online trading company said Andy Green will join the IG as deputy chairman with immediate effect, succeeding Jonathan Davie as chairman when he steps down on Oct. 16.

Andy is currently a non-executive director of semiconductor and software design company ARM Holdings Plc. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)