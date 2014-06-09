June 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The investment boutique firm, part of Invesco Ltd,
said it appointed Kristian Walesby as head of ETF capital
markets, EMEA as part of its ongoing push to expand in Europe.
Prior to this Walesby developed the capital markets platform
globally for London-based investment firm ETF Securities.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS
The global risk advisor said it appointed Tom Srail
technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry leader
for North America, and Fredrik Motzfeldt as TMT industry leader
for Europe. Srail and Motzfeldt will report to Sara Benolken,
global head of Willis's TMT industry.
Srail joined Willis in 2004 and since then has specialized
in advising multinational clients in the media sector on
professional liability and cyber risks.
Motzfeldt previously held senior leadership roles within
British insurance and re-insurance business Jardine Lloyd
Thompson and U.S. insurance brokerage firm Marsh & McLennan's
communications, technology and media practices.
BENSON ELLIOT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP
The UK-based private equity real estate fund manager said it
promoted Chief Financial Officer Ken MacNaughton and Philipp
Braschel, principal for Germany, to partners.
MacNaughton has over 14 years of experience as a CFO and
joined Benson Elliot in 2009. Braschel also joined Benson Elliot
in 2009 from Goldman Sachs' real estate principal
investment group where he was an executive director.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The financial services company said it appointed Kurt
Dillmeier and Keith Tamayo to its North America headquarters in
New York.
Dillmeier joins Lloyds Bank as head of US flow credit sales
from Royal Bank of Canada where he played a critical
role in developing their liquid credit business.
Tamayo joins Lloyds Bank as senior vice president credit
sales from Bank of America Corp where he was vice
president, responsible for cross asset credit sales.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager said it appointed Amy Foo as wealth
management advisor for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank
in Los Angeles.
Foo will connect clients with wealth management services in
investment management, private banking, trust and estate
services and wealth planning. Foo previously served as a
consulting group analyst with Morgan Stanley in Los
Angeles.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank said it appointed Jeffrey Andrews as a
director in financial advisory services (FAS), focusing on
valuation of real estate and real estate entities.
Andrews will be based in the firm's Los Angeles office and
will enhance the firm's expertise in matters pertaining to real
estate including financial reporting, portfolio valuation,
transaction opinions, market analysis, and litigation support.
Andrews joins from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a senior
director in the real estate advisory services group.
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The UK-based online trading company said Andy Green will
join the IG as deputy chairman with immediate effect, succeeding
Jonathan Davie as chairman when he steps down on Oct. 16.
Andy is currently a non-executive director of semiconductor
and software design company ARM Holdings Plc.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)