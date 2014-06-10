(Adds Boston private bank)
June 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The financial advisory firm, a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co
, said it appointed Renaud Billard as executive director
in the UK to advise high net worth clients. Prior to this,
Billard headed the French desk at Societe Generale Private
Banking Hambros in London.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The brokerage firm appointed Gary Stern to its board and
risk oversight committee. Stern served as chief executive of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 1985 through 2009 and
co-authored "Too Big to Fail: The Hazards of Bank Bailouts."
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
said it hired Mark Dwyer and Graham Cook from Bank of
New York Mellon Corp to join its portfolio solutions
group in London to focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa
regions.
STANDISH MELLON ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC
The Boston-based fixed income manager for BNY Mellon named
Scott Zaleski as client portfolio manager. Zaleski joins
Standish from the Flatley Co, where he was a senior portfolio
manager.
MORNINGSTAR UK LTD
The unit of Morningstar Inc, a provider of
independent investment research, said it appointed Daniel
Vaughan and Michael Eyre to its manager research team. Vaughan
joins from S&P Capital IQ Fund Research and Eyre from Momentum
Global Investment Management.
HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC
The European real estate investment trust named Rebecca
Worthington and Melvyn Egglenton as non-executive directors.
Worthington is chief executive of Lodestone Capital Partners
LLP, while Egglenton is chairman of British car dealer Pendragon
Plc.
BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO
The wealth management company named Steve Bringuel as vice
president, residential loan officer in its Burlingame office.
Prior to this, Bringuel worked at Citibank FSB, Bank of America
and Wells Fargo Private Bank.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)