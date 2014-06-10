(Adds Oanda, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp)
JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The financial advisory firm, a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co
, said it appointed Renaud Billard as executive director
in the UK to advise high net worth clients. Prior to this,
Billard headed the French desk at Societe Generale Private
Banking Hambros in London.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The brokerage firm appointed Gary Stern to its board and
risk oversight committee. Stern served as chief executive of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 1985 through 2009 and
co-authored "Too Big to Fail: The Hazards of Bank Bailouts."
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
said it hired Mark Dwyer and Graham Cook from Bank of
New York Mellon Corp to join its portfolio solutions
group in London to focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa
regions.
STANDISH MELLON ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC
The Boston-based fixed income manager for BNY Mellon named
Scott Zaleski as client portfolio manager. Zaleski joins
Standish from the Flatley Co, where he was a senior portfolio
manager.
MORNINGSTAR UK LTD
The unit of Morningstar Inc, a provider of
independent investment research, said it appointed Daniel
Vaughan and Michael Eyre to its manager research team. Vaughan
joins from S&P Capital IQ Fund Research and Eyre from Momentum
Global Investment Management.
HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC
The European real estate investment trust named Rebecca
Worthington and Melvyn Egglenton as non-executive directors.
Worthington is chief executive of Lodestone Capital Partners
LLP, while Egglenton is chairman of British car dealer Pendragon
Plc.
BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO
The wealth management company named Steve Bringuel as vice
president, residential loan officer in its Burlingame office.
Prior to this, Bringuel worked at Citibank FSB, Bank of America
and Wells Fargo Private Bank.
OANDA CORP
The online forex broker said it appointed Drew Izzo as chief
marketing officer. The company said Izzo would be responsible
for leading global communications and marketing strategies for
Oanda. Izzo most recently served as chief executive officer of
Athlete.com, a fundraising platform for athletes.
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial services company's head of crude oil trading
in New York, Tom O'Connor, resigned last week, a person familiar
with the matter said. O'Connor was a managing director who ran
the New York crude oil trading desk. He joined Morgan Stanley in
2000 as an associate, trading commodities.
U.S. BANCORP
The wealth manager said it appointed Joseph D Lombardo and
Joseph Haas as wealth management consultants for the private
client reserve of U.S. Bank. Lombardo and Haas will work with
high-net-worth individuals and families to help them meet their
financial objectives. Prior to this Lombardo was senior vice
president for PNC Wealth Management and Haas was corporate vice
president and officer for PS-Companies.
