AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The insurer said Peter Hancock would succeed Robert Benmosche as chief executive and president, effective Sept. 1. Hancock joined AIG in 2010 and has headed the company's property-casualty business since March 2011.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The boutique investment bank named Randy Crath as a senior managing director in its oil and gas group, providing advice to energy companies on purchase or sale of international exploration and production assets.

Prior to this, Crath was a managing director at Scotia Waterous, where he has advised on more than $20 billion of transactions for companies including Chevron Corp, Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec).

Crath will be based in Houston, Texas.

BANCO SANTANDER SA

The British arm of the Spain-based bank appointed a former UK regulator as director of financial crime and intelligence. Santander UK said Sharon Campbell would take on the new role from July 1.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has named Georges Elhedery as head of global banking and markets for the Middle East and North Africa region, effective immediately.

Elhedery had already been handling much of that remit since the previous banking and markets head, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, was promoted to chief executive of MENA in July last year. ID:nL5N0OS40G]

The bank also said Deborah Hazell, currently CEO for HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc, and regional head, North America, HSBC Global Asset Management, had assumed responsibility for Latin America with immediate effect. Now she will oversees HSBC Global Asset Management's operations in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, in addition to the U.S. and Canada. Hazell joined HSBC in New York in 2011 after more than two decades in the asset management industry.

ROCKEFELLER & CO INC

The investment manager named Neil Craig as a senior vice-president for investment products and services to institutional clients and investment consultants. Craig was a managing director at Attalus Capital, a fund-of-hedge funds operator, where he handled new business development focusing on western North American and Canadian institutional markets.

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

New York Stock Exchange executive Lou Pastina, who leads the Big Board's cash equity market operations, is set to leave the company as part of its integration with Intercontinental Exchange Inc, according sources familiar with the matter.

INSURANCE EUROPE

The European insurance and reinsurance federation said it extended the mandate of Sergio Balbinot as president of Insurance Europe for a further year. The federation said the mandate of Balbinot, who is the group chief insurance officer and deputy group CEO of insurance company Generali Group, Italy, was due to expire at the end of a three-year period. The renewal was voted on at the federation's general assembly in Malta on Wednesday.

INVESTEC ASSET FINANCE PLC

The UK-based provider of asset and loan finance said it appointed Jane Mantell as head of portfolio risk. The company said Mantell would be responsible for establishing a model-based framework for decision-making, capital and provisioning. Mantell joins from consultancy firm Insight Plus.

KPMG LLP

The audit, tax and advisory services firm said it named John Gimigliano as principal in charge of the federal legislative and regulatory services group of the company's Washington National Tax practice. Gimigliano succeeds Hank Gutman, who is assuming other responsibilities within the firm. Prior to joining KPMG, Gimigliano served as senior tax counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on ways and means and as staff director for its subcommittee on select revenue measures.

BNY MELLON

The investment management firm said it appointed Don Quattrucci as executive director for business development for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Quattrucci will help drive BNY Mellon Wealth Management's overall sales strategy and oversee the firm's growth initiative. Quattrucci will be based in Boston and report to wealth management CEO Larry Hughes. He has been with the company for 20 years and worked in the capital markets group before moving to wealth management as a senior portfolio manager.