HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank said Pat Burke will take over as head of its U.S.
business in November after spending the last four years in
charge of reducing its consumer loan book there.
Europe's biggest bank said Burke, 52, will take over from
Irene Dorner as president and chief executive of HSBC U.S.
Dorner, 59, is retiring after 32 years at the bank.
NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC
The exchange operator lured back former Chief Financial
Officer Adena Friedman as co-president with the understanding
that she will succeed Chief Executive Bob Greifeld, possibly as
soon as next year, sources familiar with the matter said.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British lender named Makram Azar chairman for the Middle
East and North Africa, a bank spokesman said on Sunday.
Azar, also global vice chairman of investment banking,
joined Barclays in September 2010 from private equity firm
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, according to the lender's
website.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co named John Bilton
as head of its global strategy team, responsible for determining
economic and asset allocation strategies. Bilton, who previously
headed European investment strategy at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, will be based in J.P. Morgan's London office.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The mid-market investment bank named Sarah Wharry as
managing director of energy on the company's corporate finance
team.
Wharry headed RFC Ambrian's oil and gas advisory practise in
London, responsible for business development and client
acquisition.
OMNI PARTNERS LLP
The London-based investment management firm said Peter
Coates will join as CEO.
Coates headed European operations of Lighthouse Partners, a
US-based fund of hedge funds manager.
CR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The financial advisory firm named Elyza Daniel managing
director of infrastructure and energy.
Prior to this, Daniel worked at Harbor Bridge, where she
acted as interim CFO and was responsible for raising equity on
behalf of a private equity group investing in energy in Africa.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said Benedikt Blomberg and Nicolas Janvier
from Columbia Management, and Amit Kumar from Artham Capital
Partners will join the firm as analysts.
Richard Adams, previously an analytics manager in the
reporting and information services team at Threadneedle, will
join its U.S. equities team as client portfolio manager.
CARVER BANCORP INC
The holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank named
Isaac Torres as vice president, assistant general counsel and
corporate secretary, responsible for legal, regulatory,
compliance and corporate governance functions.
He was previously assistant vice president and assistant
corporate secretary of MetLife Inc.
EGYPTIAN GOVERNMENT
Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb appointed veteran
banker Ashraf Salman as investment minister on Monday in a
limited cabinet reshuffle that also replaced the foreign and
international cooperation ministers.
BNY MELLON
The banking and financial services company said it appointed
three new senior executives to its wholly owned accounts
provider, HedgeMark. Bill Santos joined as global head of
business development, Maxine Alexis joined as head of the legal
consulting group and Neil Novembre joined as head of fund
accounting.
Santos joined from asset management company Kenmar Olympia
Group where he was head of institutional business development
for the Americas and Japan. Alexis joined from Deutsche Bank
where she was a senior legal counsel. Novembre was
chief financial officer of investment management firm DB
Advisors Hedge Fund Group in his last role.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian banking group said it appointed Maurizio
Montagnese as head of it new centre called the Intesa Sanpaolo
Innovation Centre. The company said the Turin-based centre will
aim to identify development opportunities for the bank and its
customers.
Montagnese, chairman of the company's Intesa Sanpaolo Group
Service, will assist Chief Executive Carlo Messina in
identifying relevant growth opportunities.
