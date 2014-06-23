(Adds Hovede Group, TABB Group, John Hancock Retirement Plan Services; updates Citigroup)

June 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CITIGROUP INC

The financial group named Carmen Haddad as its new chief executive for Qatar. Haddad is currently head of Citi's private banking business in the Gulf and Egypt. He will continue in this role, as well as take on responsibility for Qatar.

Separately, Citigroup said on Friday that Edward "Ned" Kelly, a former chief financial officer who went on to advise as chairman of the company's investment bank, is retiring. Kelly, 61, will be replaced by Stephen Volk, who joined the bank in 2004 and will continue to be a vice chairman of Citigroup, a spokeswoman said.

UBS AG

The financial services company named Amir Sadr as head of its ultra high-net worth business in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Sadr is joining from Coutts and has spent nine years at Merrill Lynch in various roles in investment banking, institutional sales and private banking with a focus on the Middle East.

RABOBANK INTERNATIONAL

The company has appointed Allard Voute as manager for international desks for Singapore and representative markets. Based in Singapore, Voute will focus on servicing Dutch companies that are active in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES

The financial services arm of Manulife Financial Corp appointed David Hiss as regional vice president. Hiss will be responsible for sales and relationship development with financial representatives and plan consultants in the Chicago Metro area.

PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD

The investment manager appointed Chief Financial Officer John Valentini as interim chief executive, effective immediately. Valentini, who joined the company in 2005, is also vice president and chief operating officer.

TABB GROUP INC

The research and consulting firm named Anthony Perrotta as head of fixed income research. Perrotta was previously the chief executive of fixed income consultancy Cornerstone Resources.

BANQUE SYZ & CO

The Swiss banking group named former Jefferies International Ltd executive George Azar as manager of its representative office in Dubai.

GAZPROMBANK

The Russian bank said that Gazprombank Asset Management had appointed Igor Kan as vice president and head of structured products portfolio management and trading.

HOVEDE GROUP LLC

The investment banking firm hired Joseph Fenech and Kevin Fitzsimmons as managing directors. They will be responsible for overseeing equity research coverage of U.S. banks. Fenech and Fitzsimmons were previously research analysts at Sandler O'Neill. Hovede also named Michael Hedrei and Matt Shields as directors in its equity capital markets group. Hedrei and Shields will handle equity sales, market making and trading execution.

MOORE STEPHENS

The international accountancy firm announced two senior appointments to support the growth of its financial services team. John Baker has been appointed counter fraud director. Mathew Ring has been appointed as IT audit director.

PUMA INVESTMENTS

The UK-based tax-efficient specialist has appointed Venetia Coleman to its business development team.

THE BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP

One of Canada's largest pension fund managers said on Friday that its board had chosen Gordon Fyfe as its new head. Fyfe will become both chief executive and chief investment officer of BCIMC on July 7. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)