CITIGROUP INC
The financial group named Carmen Haddad as its new chief
executive for Qatar. Haddad is currently head of Citi's private
banking business in the Gulf and Egypt. He will continue in this
role, as well as take on responsibility for Qatar.
Separately, Citigroup said on Friday that Edward "Ned"
Kelly, a former chief financial officer who went on to advise as
chairman of the company's investment bank, is retiring. Kelly,
61, will be replaced by Stephen Volk, who joined the bank in
2004 and will continue to be a vice chairman of Citigroup, a
spokeswoman said.
UBS AG
The financial services company named Amir Sadr as head of
its ultra high-net worth business in the Middle East and
Northern Africa. Sadr is joining from Coutts and has spent nine
years at Merrill Lynch in various roles in investment banking,
institutional sales and private banking with a focus on the
Middle East.
RABOBANK INTERNATIONAL
The company has appointed Allard Voute as manager for
international desks for Singapore and representative markets.
Based in Singapore, Voute will focus on servicing Dutch
companies that are active in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand,
Vietnam, and the Philippines.
JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES
The financial services arm of Manulife Financial Corp
appointed David Hiss as regional vice president. Hiss
will be responsible for sales and relationship development with
financial representatives and plan consultants in the Chicago
Metro area.
PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD
The investment manager appointed Chief Financial Officer
John Valentini as interim chief executive, effective
immediately. Valentini, who joined the company in 2005, is also
vice president and chief operating officer.
TABB GROUP INC
The research and consulting firm named Anthony Perrotta as
head of fixed income research. Perrotta was previously the chief
executive of fixed income consultancy Cornerstone Resources.
BANQUE SYZ & CO
The Swiss banking group named former Jefferies International
Ltd executive George Azar as manager of its representative
office in Dubai.
GAZPROMBANK
The Russian bank said that Gazprombank Asset Management had
appointed Igor Kan as vice president and head of structured
products portfolio management and trading.
HOVEDE GROUP LLC
The investment banking firm hired Joseph Fenech and Kevin
Fitzsimmons as managing directors. They will be responsible for
overseeing equity research coverage of U.S. banks. Fenech and
Fitzsimmons were previously research analysts at Sandler
O'Neill. Hovede also named Michael Hedrei and Matt Shields as
directors in its equity capital markets group. Hedrei and
Shields will handle equity sales, market making and trading
execution.
MOORE STEPHENS
The international accountancy firm announced two senior
appointments to support the growth of its financial services
team. John Baker has been appointed counter fraud director.
Mathew Ring has been appointed as IT audit director.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The UK-based tax-efficient specialist has appointed Venetia
Coleman to its business development team.
THE BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
One of Canada's largest pension fund managers said on Friday
that its board had chosen Gordon Fyfe as its new head. Fyfe will
become both chief executive and chief investment officer of
BCIMC on July 7.
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)