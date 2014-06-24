(Adds Standard Life Investments, Societe Generale Private Banking, Spackman Equities Group, Atlantic Trust and Canal Insurance)

June 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS LTD

The investment management division of Standard Life Plc appointed Toshio Tangiku as Asia-Pacific real estate equities analyst. Tangiku was previously with LaSalle Investment Management. He will be based in Hong Kong.

SOCIETE GENERALE PRIVATE BANKING

The private banking arm of Societe Generale SA appointed Gonzague de Cerval as chief executive and commercial director of Societe Generale Private Banking Middle East. De Cerval will be based in Dubai.

MERCER

The pensions and employee benefits consultancy and a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Jane Ralph, a Birmingham-based partner, and Jonathan Repp and Suthan Rajagopalan, both principals, under its new financial strategy group team in the Midlands region. The newly formed team of seven specialists will predominantly be based in Mercer's Birmingham office and will service clients across the Midlands.

SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC

The investment company named Alex Falconer as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Falconer, who has 18 years' experience, is also the CFO of Rainbow Resources Inc and Monarch Resources Inc.

ATLANTIC TRUST PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The American private wealth management arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce hired Amanda Marsted as managing director and senior relationship manager in New York. She previously worked with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

JULIUS BAER

Paul Arni, former region head Zurich and head private banking region Zurich at Credit Suisse, will join Julius Baer on 1 July and take over the function of market head Zurich from Daniel Aegerter. Aegerter will assume the newly created role of head key clients region Switzerland and remain deputy region head Switzerland.

CANAL INSURANCE CO

The insurer has hired Tim Horgan as vice president of transportation and chief marketing officer, and Bob Pace as vice president and chief claims officer. Horgan will be responsible for all Canal's trucking and specialty automobile business except the large fleet unit. Pace will oversee the company's claims division.

PEAK REINSURANCE CO LTD

The Hong Kong-based reinsurer has named Kathleen Koh as senior vice president to underwrite credit and surety business. Koh will be responsible for developing and growing Peak Re's credit book in Asia Pacific. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)