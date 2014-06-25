(Adds US Bancorp Asset Management, Societe Generale)

June 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The company said Brian Shea, president of investment services, will replace Tim Keaney as chief executive of investment services, effective immediately.

The trust bank also said Brian Rogan, chief risk officer, and Art Certosimo, CEO of global markets, would retire at the end of this year.

U.S. BANCORP ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

The asset management unit of U.S. Bancorp, named Eric Thole as chief executive and president, effective June 30. Thole will succeed Joseph Ulrey, who is retiring. Thole has earlier served as the chief operating officer of the company and as the vice president of First American Funds.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Andrew Graham managing director, head of Sterling Rates Trading. The firm also named Neil Weatherall managing director, head of Sterling Inflation Trading.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The corporate and investment banking unit of French bank Societe Generale SA appointed Brian Thom as head of corporate finance for the Americas. Thom will be based in New York and oversee mergers and acquisitions as well as equity capital markets.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The Scotland-based company said it appointed Korawut Leenabanchong chief executive for its Thailand operations. Leenabanchong, who joins on July 1, was previously chief investment officer of UOB Asset Management in Thailand.

NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company, a part of Northern Trust Corp, has named Mamadou-Abou Sarr as global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group said Mark Wilde would join its U.S. equity research team as senior analyst, covering North American paper, packaging and forest products.

CASTLE TRUST

The UK-based specialist equity loan provider said it promoted Alex Upton to the position of head of mortgage sales. Upton will be succeeded in the role of business development manager (South Central) by Tracey White, who joins the company in early July.

HARGREAVE HALE

The UK-based investment management and stockbroking firm appointed three investment managers, Neil Jones, Ian Kavanagh and Victoria Macdonald, to its London office. All of them join from Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc.

COMMONFUND

The institutional investment company said Chief Executive Verne Sedlacek will step down after 11 years at the helm.

Sedlacek has agreed to remain in his current role until a replacement is found to ensure a smooth transition, Commonfund said.

GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC

The investment company said Andrew Crawford has joined as a managing director based in New York. Crawford joins from private equity firm Advent International, where he was a principal, focused on retail and consumer investments, General Atlantic said. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)