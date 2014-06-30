BRIEF-Square's CFO Sarah Friar says joins Slack's board - tweet
* Sarah Friar says joins Slack Technologies's board of directors - tweet Source text (http://bit.ly/2mtlsxl)
June 30 Bank of America Corp named Jeremy Murphy managing director in its Americas consumer and retail investment banking group, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The appointment was confirmed by a Bank of America spokesman.
Murphy, who will be based in New York, will join the bank in fall.
He joins from Barclays, where he was managing director of consumer and retail investment banking group, focused on the food sector. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index began recovering on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the previous session, helped by gains for its heavyweight natural resource sectors as commodity prices rose.
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.