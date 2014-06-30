June 30 Bank of America Corp named Jeremy Murphy managing director in its Americas consumer and retail investment banking group, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment was confirmed by a Bank of America spokesman.

Murphy, who will be based in New York, will join the bank in fall.

He joins from Barclays, where he was managing director of consumer and retail investment banking group, focused on the food sector. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)