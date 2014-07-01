(Adds Barclays, Rothschild Wealth Management)

July 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The bank hired Tim Luke, one of British Prime Minister David Cameron's most senior business advisers, as vice chairman and managing director of the technology, media and telecommunication team of its investment banking arm. Luke, who counsels Cameron on business and innovation, will join this month and will be based in New York, the bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT & TRUST

The wealth management arm of Rothschild appointed Kevin Gardiner as global investment strategist. He previously worked as chief investment officer for Europe with Barclays Wealth and Investment Management. Gardiner, who will join on Aug. 18, will play a prominent role in the global investment committee, the company said.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest money manager appointed Christian Staub as country head for Germany and Switzerland. Staub will also oversee BlackRock's Austrian and Eastern Europe operations. He joins BlackRock from Pimco, where he was responsible for its Swiss business.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed Werner Taiber as country executive for Germany. Taiber will remain chief executive of Meriten Investment Management, a specialist investment boutique of BNY Mellon, the company said. Taiber replaces Fred Bromberg, who has been appointed to BNY Mellon's global client management group in New York as a senior client executive.

GOLDPOINT PARTNERS

The New York-based private equity manager GoldPoint Partners said it had promoted principal Vijay Palkar to managing principal. Palkar joined GoldPoint Partners as an associate in 2002. GoldPoint Partners manages about $9.8 billion of private equity assets, including co-investment, mezzanine, and fund advisory programs. (Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)