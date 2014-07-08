BRIEF-AuRico Metals receives Environmental Assessment approval for Kemess Underground Project
* Aurico metals receives environmental assessment approval for kemess underground project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 (Reuters) -
Asset manager BlackRock Inc said it has hired an adviser from J.P. Morgan Asset Management to oversee BlackRock's $124 billion U.S.-based fundamental equity business.
Chris Jones will serve as co-head of BlackRock's Global Fundamental Equity, which represents $242 billion in assets, as well as the head and chief investment officer of the company's Americas Fundamental Equity, based in New York.
Jones served as the chief investment officer of the Growth and Small Cap U.S. Equity Team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Western potash corp. Obtains final order for plan of arrangement
SANTIAGO, March 15 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines posted a net profit of $69 million for all of 2016 and $54 million for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, saying that currency appreciation in key market Brazil boosted its bottom line.