July 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The investment bank has hired London-based oil marketer Roy Golender as vice president of energy sales from Barclays Plc , a company spokesman said.

At Barclays, Golender spent four years in commodity derivatives sales, according to his LinkedIn profile.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The investment banking company has appointed Dorothee Blessing as vice chairman of investment banking in EMEA and head of investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Prior to this, Blessing was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where she was co-head of its German region investment banking business.

WARBURG PINCUS LLC

The private equity firm said it appointed Michael Walsh, the former head of a Visa Inc payment management unit, as an adviser in its technology, media and telecommunications investment team.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The asset and wealth management division of Deutsche Bank AG , has hired five executives in the United States.

Deepak Khanna was named head of U.S. large-cap value equities and joins from Lord, Abbett & Co. J.J. Wilczewski was appointed co-head of the fund's Global Client Group and previously worked as head of advisory solutions at Aon Hewitt, a division of Aon Plc.

Thomas Clarke was named head of the division's Lending & Deposit Products, Americas and joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co . The fund also hired two private bankers, Matthew Coombe and Patrick Menerey, both of whom join from Comerica Bank's Wealth Management Division.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BNY MELLON)

The wealth management division of the bank hired Jay Peaslee as senior wealth director.

Peaslee was a wealth management adviser at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bancorp. He was responsible for high net worth business development and relationship management.

NATIXIS

The French lender named Eddie Leung as its regional head of insurance coverage for the Asia-Pacific. Leung was previously at HSBC, where he worked in the global banking and markets division.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC

The independent brokerage firm hired financial adviser John Poulton to join its Providence, Rhode Island, office. Poulton joins from Morgan Stanley where he managed $125 million in client assets.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset management firm appointed Anton Kwang as a senior portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region to be based in Hong Kong.

Kwang was previously the lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for the global real estate funds of Standard Life Investments, the investment management division of Standard Life PLC.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays appointed Jeroen Reyes Stolker as head of trade & working capital for the Middle Eastregion. Stolker joined Barclays in 2007 in Europe. Before moving to Dubai he was based in Madrid, leading the business development and product management areas of Trade and Working Capital International.

BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Claudio Piron and Adarsh Sinha as co-heads of its Asia rates and currencies strategy team. While Piron was head of EM-Asia fixed income and FX strategy, Adarsh was leading the G10 FX strategy, Asia Pacific. Piron will be based in Singapore and Adarsh in Hong Kong. They will work to help realize the synergy between its EM and G10 coverage in Asia, the bank said.

Rohit Garg will join the company in September as Asia FX and rates strategist, with a focus on South and Southeast Asia.

Garg joins from BNP Paribas and will be based in Singapore.

DIAM INTERNATIONAL

The London-based company, a part of Asian asset manager DIAM Group, has appointed Anthony Catachanas to its EMEA business development team as senior business developer.

Catachanas joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was responsible for global bank relations as well as wholesale and institutional business in the UK, Greece, Cyprus, Belgium and Luxembourg.

LIBYAN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) appointed Abdurahman Benyezza as acting chief executive and chairman of the board.

Benyezza is already a director at the LIA board and senior adviser to the Libyan oil and gas ministry. He was minister of oil and gas from November 2011 to November 2012.

Abdulmagid Breish, previously chairman and interim CEO, was asked to step down following an inquiry under the Political Isolation Law passed by the General National Congress in 2013, LIA said.

INFLEXION PRIVATE EQUITY

The UK-based private equity firm appointed Jon Andrew as value enhancement director with immediate effect.

Andrew will work alongside the investment team. He has earlier worked as managing director of the value enhancement group at UK-based private equity firm LDC, part of the Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

BTIG LLC

The institutional trading and related brokerage services provider appointed Dane Leone as a director and diagnostics and life sciences analyst.

Dane joins BTIG from Macquarie Capital, where he covered healthcare and consumer stocks along with U.S. equity strategy. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)