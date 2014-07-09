July 9 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the asset and wealth management division of Deutsche Bank AG , has hired five executives in the United States.

Deepak Khanna was named head of U.S. large-cap value equities, responsible for managing investment strategies focusing on U.S. large-cap value stocks.

Khanna, who will be based in New York, joins from Lord, Abbett & Co, an independent investment management firm where he was a portfolio manager of large-cap value and multi-cap value strategies.

J.J. Wilczewski was appointed co-head of the fund's Global Client Group. Previously, Wilczewski worked as head of advisory solutions at Aon Hewitt, a division of Aon Plc, and head of business development at Wilshire Associates.

Thomas Clarke was named head of the division's Lending & Deposit Products, Americas. Clarke joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he was responsible for the U.S. wealth management lending business.

The fund also hired two private bankers, Matthew Coombe and Patrick Menerey, in Los Angeles. Coombe and Menerey join from Comerica Bank's Wealth Management Division.