July 10 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of AXA Group, appointed Simon Flood as head of its business in Asia Pacific including Japan.

Flood will take over on August 1 and be based in Hong Kong.

He succeeds Jean-Pierre Leoni, who is returning to France where he will lead the company's client management group.

Prior to joining AXA IM, Flood was chief investment officer at asset management company Lion Global Investors Ltd.