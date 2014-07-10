(Adds FINMA, Deutsche Bank)
July 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FINMA
A veteran board member of the Swiss financial regulator is
unexpectedly stepping down from his role at the end of August
due to his role at Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA (BPES), part
of the troubled Portuguese Espirito Santo group of companies.
Zufferey is a board member at Pully, Switzerland-based BPES,
which said on Wednesday that some clients had not been
reimbursed on debt issued by Espirito Santo International, a
holding company connected to BES.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Germany's biggest lender said Luc Frieden, 50, would join
the company to advise management on strategic aspects related to
international and European affairs.
In his new role of vice president, Frieden will also work
with the bank's Government & Regulatory Affairs department and
other infrastructure functions and business units, Deutsche Bank
said.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of Deutsche Bank appointed
Claudio Siniscalco and Jason Sambanju to its private equity &
private markets business. Siniscalco joins as global co-head of
co-investments, while Sambanju joins as head of Asia
Secondaries.
Siniscalco joins from HarbourVest Partners, where he was a
principal and co-head of the London direct investment team.
Sambanju was previously co-head of Asia for Paul Capital, where
he established and managed the firm's Hong Kong office.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of UBS, said Philip
Brides has joined as senior portfolio manager for asset
allocation & currency in the United States. Brides, who joins
from BlackRock Inc, will be responsible for the
company's Global Investment Solutions group's growth and income
portfolios.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The largest U.S. bank said it has hired former UBS AG
banker David Li as China head, reinforcing its
investment banking clout in the world's second-largest economy
after the departure of top China banker Fang Fang in March.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management arm of AXA Group appointed
Simon Flood as head of its business in Asia Pacific including
Japan. Flood will take over on August 1 and be based in Hong
Kong. He succeeds Jean-Pierre Leoni, who is returning to France
where he will lead the company's client management
group.
The company also named appointed Deborah Shire as head of
Structured Finance.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The investment management firm said it hired Anton Kwang as
a senior portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region as it
expands its global real estate securities group.
Kwang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was previously the
lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for Standard Life
Investments global real estate funds.
Neuberger Berman Global Real Estate Securities Group invests
primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The employee-controlled investment firm manages over $2
billion in real estate securities for institutions and
individuals worldwide.
UNIGESTION
The Geneva-based institutional asset manager appointed
Rachel Greenway as senior vice president and a member of its
institutional clients team as it looks to strengthen its
presence in the UK.
Most recently, Greenway was a director and head of investor
relations and sales at Energy Alpha Strategies, focusing on the
company's commodity hedge fund capabilities.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)