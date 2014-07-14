(Adds Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management)

July 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT (DEAWM)

The unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG named Randy Brown head of its UK operations, a new role. Brown, who will be based in London, has also been appointed global head of DeAWM's Insurance and Pension Solutions. He most recently served as DeAWM's co-chief investment officer alongside Asoka Wöhrmann.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has named Patrick Kwan and Reid Marsh as co-heads of investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The financial services firm said it appointed Angie Ma managing director, sector head and deputy market leader for Greater China.

BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO

The Portuguese bank said its board put in place new executives who were originally supposed to take over at the end of July, after the Bank of Portugal accelerated management changes there aiming to distance the bank from the financial woes of the bank's founding family.

WONGA

Former RSA Insurance Group Chief Executive Andy Haste was appointed chairman of Wonga, tasked with pushing through changes at Britain's biggest payday lender which has come under fire for its treatment of customers.

ARAB BANKING CORP

The bank said it named Sharon Craggs the head of group compliance at its headquarters in Bahrain.

CO-OPERATIVE BANK

The UK-based bank's Chairman Richard Pym will step down to join Allied Irish Banks as its chairman.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The asset management division of BNP Paribas said it added four executives to its team of UK asset managers.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The company, part of Canada's Royal Bank of Canada, said it appointed James Rausch as head, banks, brokers, and exchanges for transaction banking.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

An asset manager for Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE said it appointed a four-member team to develop its $1.7 billion global emerging markets debt (EMD) business.

QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE AUTHORITY

The commercial and strategic arm of Qatar Financial Centre said it appointed Sheikh Salman Bin Hassan Al-Thani as chief financial and tax officer.

BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP

The management consulting firm announced two senior appointments to its capital markets business. The company named Charles Teschner as head of capital markets, North America, and Will Rhode as global head of capital markets research. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)